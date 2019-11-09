ATTLEBORO — The Evangelical Covenant Church’s annual encampment to raise awareness about homelessness was set to begin Friday night and run through Sunday on church grounds at 841 North Main St.
The event has been part of the high school ministry for 12 years and, according the church’s website, the whole church is invited to participate this year as part of Homeless Awareness Weekend.
High school-age church members plan to camp out in cardboard boxes for the two nights of the event.
During the day they’ll be standing on the street corner with signs and collecting donations, and “heading out to serve the homeless where they’re at,” the website said.
Saturday will end with a special Eat Simple Café with guest speakers involved in ministries to the homeless in Attleboro.
