ATTLEBORO — The city clerk’s department at city hall is now accepting online credit card and electronic check payments for business.
Residents and others can now pay that way for various transactions, including birth certificates, death certificates, dog licenses, marriage licenses, and business certificates.
There are two payment options for paying your bill: either by electronic check or by credit card.
For more information and to use the new payment system, visit www.cityofattleboro.us or call the city clerk’s office at: 508-223-2222.