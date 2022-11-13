ATTLEBORO -- City employees are organizing the 36th annual Holiday Spirit Drive.
Individuals, businesses, organizations and schools have been invited to help again.
“There are many families, individuals, veterans and elderly in need that we would like to be able to help this 2022 holiday season,” Alison Wood, one of the organizers, said in a press release.
She said the group has adopted 15 children through the Christmas is for Kids operation and that Attleboro schools are collecting food to donate to local food pantries.
“Some of our other contributions include donating grocery store gift cards for a turkey or a ham to needy families through Self-Help, the veterans office, health department and Larson Senior Center,” Wood said.
“We will also be pleased to receive tax-deductible monetary donations or grocery store gift cards to be given to local organizations and distributed to families in need.”
Checks can be made payable to Holiday Spirit Committee -- FOAR, and mailed to 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA, 02703, Attention: Alison Wood.
There are no administrative fees and 100% of funds donated are used to help those in our community.
“With the assistance of businesses, organizations, the schools and city employees, we are sure that there can be gifts for the children and a holiday dinner on every table in the city of Attleboro this year,” Wood said.
The Holiday Spirit Committee is now under the umbrella of the Friends of Attleboro Recreation, a private non-profit.