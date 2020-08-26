ATTLEBORO — September is National Senior Center Month and help for elders is available, even as the city fights through the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus not only threatens the health of seniors but could affect their emotional and financial well-being, Council on Aging Director Madeleine McNielly said.
“The pandemic has brought to the forefront common obstacles experienced by older people, and has exacerbated some challenges as they relate to income, housing, nutrition, medical care, and emotional well-being,” McNielly said in a press release. “The already important work of preventing social isolation, a vital and core senior center mission, is especially critical during the pandemic.”
McNielly said social isolation increases the risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation for seniors.
The shuttering of adult daycare programs, senior centers, and outpatient programs in combination with the fact that many adult children are working from home can lead to abuse, including illegal and improper use of a senior's money. That can result in devastating emotional and financial damage, she said.
“We also know that fraudsters are taking advantage of this crisis with new scams,” McNielly added. “Fraudulent telemarketing schemes and unscrupulous scam artists increasingly target elders resulting in significant financial losses.”
She urges anyone with a concern about an elder to contact the Council on Aging.
All suspected cases should be reported directly to Bristol Elder Services, which covers the Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River areas.
It can be reached at 1-508-675-2101 or the toll free hotline, 1-800-922-2275.
“They have trained case managers that investigate all reports of abuse and neglect,” McNielly said. “And do not hesitate to contact your local Council on Aging and speak with a trained elder specialist.”
In Attleboro, the Rev. Larson Senior Center on South Main Street is dedicated to helping older adults and their families to be healthy, independent, financially secure, and actively engaged in their community, she said.
The Attleboro COA can be contacted at 774-203-1903. Its website is www.cityofattleboro.us/351/Council-On-Aging-Department.
