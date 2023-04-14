ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Theatre has announced the lineup of plays for its 67th season.
“ACT has been bringing theater to the people of Attleboro since 1957 and we are so excited to bring to life this fantastic collection of plays,” the non-profit organization says.
The lineup includes:
- “The Viewing Room,” Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. A comedy written by Mark Smith and directed by Jeanne Smith.
- “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 1 to 17. Original story by Charles Dickens.
- “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” March 1 to 17. Written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Philip Markella
- “Twelfth Night,” May 31 to June 16. Written by William Shakespeare with and new edit and direction by Jay Burns.
ACT is located in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St., Attleboro Tickets are available at the ACT web page, https://www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For information/reservations, call 508-226-8100 or visit its Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or the web page.