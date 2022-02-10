ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Community Theatre will be staging Steve Martin's "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" for three weekends, Feb. 18 to March 6, at the Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St.
PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE, written by Steve Martin and directed by James Sulanowski.
The absurd comedy of historical fiction has Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a bar in Paris in 1904, the year before Einstein’s theory of relativity and Picasso’s transition into cubism.
The two celebrities of science and art spar for their fields, surrounded by a cast of supporting characters from the turn of the century and beyond.
"The anachronistic, self-referential, and self-aware nature of this play enraptures audiences into thinking about the role both science and art play in our lives, the men (and women) who inspire genius, and the philosophies that shape our world over the modern centuries," ACT says.
The cast and crew includes Chris Verleger (Freddy), Bruce Church (Gaston), Ryan Foster (Germain), Austin Venditelli (Einstein), Aurora Grabill (Suzanne), Jay Burns (Sagot), Michael Daniels (Picasso), David Mann (Schmendiman), Stephanie Stevens (Secret Admirer, understudy), Emily Partington (Countess), Justin Kahn (Visitor), David Almeida (understudy); James Sulanowski (director), Marissa Simas (assistant director), Jeanne Smith (stage manager), Sarah Paton (assistant stage manager), Dave Blessinger & Tammy England (set design), Doug Greene (lighting design), George Spelvin (sound design), Jeanne Smith (costume design).
Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are available at https://acttickets.square.site/. For information, call 508-226-8100 or visit our Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre https://www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/. Doors open 1 hour prior to showtime. Arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.
ACT follows all Massachusetts current guidelines in regard to preventing the spread of COVID. Masks are required for anyone not vaccinated. This includes our patrons, crew members, anyone working concessions, ticket booth and fire safety during our shows.