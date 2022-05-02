ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Theatre will present “13 Past Midnight,” written by Billy St. John and directed by Jeanne Smith, weekends May 6-22 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
In the comic murder-mystery, powerful millionaire Victor Winslow, producer of a popular soap opera, who invites members of his cast and crew to his mansion for a party.He informs his guests that he has assembled them to help him develop a new murder mystery game he created — “13 Past Midnight.”
But the game becomes deadly when Winslow is discovered stabbed in the neck with a dart, and Pete Griffin, a private investigator hired to act as a consultant, must try to trap the murderer before he or she can strike again.
Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays.
Cast and crew include Emily Partington (Brenda Moss), Tom Rafferty (Durwood), Marissa Simas (Lila Lamont), Lydia Mattera (Toni Crawford), Bailey Stearns (Eve Fulton), Richard Griffin (Skyler Trent), Lori Perry (Kathryn Winslow), Aurora Grabill (Allison Trent), Allen Makepeace (Talbert Worthington), LeeAnn Sims (Louise Burke), Mike Capalbo (Chad Martin), Rachel Raposa (Zara Dare), Steven Tachereau (Gary Anderson), Paul Oliver (Victor Winslow), Lisa Forsgard (Maureen O’Malley), Austin Venditelli (Pete Griffin); Jeanne Smith (Director), Anthony Paola (Assistant Director), Sarah Paton (Stage Manager), Jeanne Smith (Stage Design), Doug Greene (Lighting Design), Shawn Perry (Sound Design), Jeanne Smith (Costume Design)
Tickets are available at https://acttickets.square.site/. For information, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT’s Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or its webpage, www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. You are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.
Masks are suggested for all and required for anyone not vaccinated.