ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Theatre will be staging the irreverent comedy “Hail Mary” weekends May 5-21 at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
Written by Tom Dudzick and directed by James Sulanowski, ACT says the play features Mary, a plucky novice who does battle with her mother superior, a staunch defender of “that old time religion.” She puts her future as a nun in jeopardy when she dares teach the children her personal, unorthodox views of God and his commandments. Her dream of sisterhood is further complicated by her childhood sweetheart, who suddenly reappears in her life and declares his love.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays, May 5, 12 and 19; 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13; 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 7, 14 and 21.
Cast and crew include Bruce Church (Father Stanley), Heather Carey (Mother Regina), Rachel Raposa (Mary), Melissa Marcus (Sister Felicia), Matt Divoll (Joe); James Sulanowski (Director), Doug Greene (Light Design), Tammy England and Scott England (Set Design), Jeanne Smith (Costume Design), Jay Burns (Producer), Lisa Forsgard (Stage Manager), Haley Wood (Assistant Stage Manager).
Tickets are available at ACT’s web page, https://www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For information/reservations, call 508-226-8100 or visit our Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or the web page.
Doors open one hour prior to showtime; you’re asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.