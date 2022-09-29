ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Community Theatre will kick off its 65th season with a production of "Peter and the Starcatcher" weekendsd Oct. 7-23 at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., downtown Attleboro.
Written by Rick Elice and directed by Austin Venditelli, the play is a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook.
Show times are 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
The cast and crew include Stephanie Geddes (Aster), Cara Sherrod (Ted), Liz Merritt (Molly), Rachel Raposa (Peter), Aurora Grabill (Slank), Dan Delosh (Smee), Greg Bonin (Alf), Olivia Merritt (Stache), Lowie Channell (Scott), Bailey Goff (Prentiss), Tiffany Pin (Fighting Prawn), Tom Lavallee (Mrs. Bumbrake), Austin Venditelli (director), Jay Burns (producer), Jeanne Smith (stage manager), Doug Greene (lighting design), and Bailey Stearns (music director).
Order tickets online at attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For more information, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT's Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or its webpage at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Doors open 1 hour prior to showtime. You are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.