ATTLEBORO — The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park, with School of Rock performing.
The remaining lineup: School of Rock; Aug. 10, Kevin Herchen; Aug. 17, Penny Outlaw; Aug. 24, Andy Solberg; Aug. 31, Edge of Dreams; and Sept. 7, Jumpin’ Juba.
CPR class to be held in Franklin
FRANKLIN — The town’s health and fire departments are teaming up to offer a “Hands Only” CPR class from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the fire station.
The free class is for educational purposes only and participants won’t receive a CPR certification. Sign up at https://t.co/06KR0inYZc.
Little Sisters of the Poor to hold fundraiser
PAWTUCKET — The Little Sisters of the Poor of Pawtucket will hold a Summer Soirée fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the garden at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St.
Tickets are $50 and include wine and craft beer as well as small bites from area restaurants. Mystery wine bags will be available for purchase, with all proceeds supporting the Little Sisters’ mission of caring for the elderly poor.
Tickets must be purchased by Saturday at littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org. For more information, email pwdevelopment@littlesistersofthepoor.org or call 401-305-4001.
Norton town meeting set
NORTON — The town’s fall annual town meeting has been set for Oct. 23, and the deadline to submit articles for the warrant (agenda) is 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the select board’s office at town hall.