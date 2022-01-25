Tucker, Melissa Attleboro COA

Attleboro Council on Aging Director Melissa Tucker is pictured with staff at the Larson Senior Center.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO -- The Council on Aging will reopen Jan. 31 for all programs, and is adding the following programs for February and March.

Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – Scams That Target the Elderly presentation

Feb. 3: 1 p.m. - At-home hearing healthcare

Feb. 7: 10 a.m. – Virtual coffee hour with Sen. Becca Rausch

Feb. 7: 1 p.m. – Card making class

Feb. 9: 10 a.m. – Burn safety with Attleboro Fire Department Captain Al

Feb. 9: 11:30 a.m. – Welcoming Wednesdays lunch, $3, pre-registration required

Feb. 9: 1 p.m. – Phone class

Feb. 10: 1 p.m. – World cuisine lunch, $10 pre-registration required

Feb. 11: noon – Valentine’s Lunch at the Elks, $5 tickets must be purchased in advance

Feb. 11: 7 p.m. – Fundraiser dinner/dance at the Elks - $25 tickets must be purchased in advance

Feb. 14: 1 p.m. – Live & Learn with Jay Elias of Dyer Lake

Feb. 16: 2 p.m. – Book club: Winter Garden

Feb. 17: 2 p.m. – National Weather Service event

Feb. 18: 10 a.m. – Common Issues for Renters presentation

Feb. 28: 10 a.m. – Music with Ty Waterman

March 3: 1 p.m. – At-home hearing healthcare

March 4: 10 a.m. – Common housing concerns presentation

March 9: 11:30 a.m. – Welcoming Wednesdays lunch, $3 pre-registration required

March 10: 1 p.m. – World cuisine lunch, $10 – pre-registration required

March 16: 2 p.m. – Book club: Eighty Days: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s History Making Race Around the World

March 17: 10 a.m. – Irish breakfast with Kalifornia Karl

March 21: 1 p.m. – Live & Learn with Jay Elias of Dyer Lake

March 23: 10 a.m. – Meet K-9 Huntah; March 24: 1 p.m. – Therapy Gardens beef broth workshop

Call the center at 774-203-1906 to reserve a spot or for more information.

