ATTLEBORO -- The Council on Aging will reopen Jan. 31 for all programs, and is adding the following programs for February and March.
Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – Scams That Target the Elderly presentation
Feb. 3: 1 p.m. - At-home hearing healthcare
Feb. 7: 10 a.m. – Virtual coffee hour with Sen. Becca Rausch
Feb. 7: 1 p.m. – Card making class
Feb. 9: 10 a.m. – Burn safety with Attleboro Fire Department Captain Al
Feb. 9: 11:30 a.m. – Welcoming Wednesdays lunch, $3, pre-registration required
Feb. 9: 1 p.m. – Phone class
Feb. 10: 1 p.m. – World cuisine lunch, $10 pre-registration required
Feb. 11: noon – Valentine’s Lunch at the Elks, $5 tickets must be purchased in advance
Feb. 11: 7 p.m. – Fundraiser dinner/dance at the Elks - $25 tickets must be purchased in advance
Feb. 14: 1 p.m. – Live & Learn with Jay Elias of Dyer Lake
Feb. 16: 2 p.m. – Book club: Winter Garden
Feb. 17: 2 p.m. – National Weather Service event
Feb. 18: 10 a.m. – Common Issues for Renters presentation
Feb. 28: 10 a.m. – Music with Ty Waterman
March 3: 1 p.m. – At-home hearing healthcare
March 4: 10 a.m. – Common housing concerns presentation
March 9: 11:30 a.m. – Welcoming Wednesdays lunch, $3 pre-registration required
March 10: 1 p.m. – World cuisine lunch, $10 – pre-registration required
March 16: 2 p.m. – Book club: Eighty Days: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s History Making Race Around the World
March 17: 10 a.m. – Irish breakfast with Kalifornia Karl
March 21: 1 p.m. – Live & Learn with Jay Elias of Dyer Lake
March 23: 10 a.m. – Meet K-9 Huntah; March 24: 1 p.m. – Therapy Gardens beef broth workshop
Call the center at 774-203-1906 to reserve a spot or for more information.