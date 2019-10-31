ATTLEBORO -- The Democratic City Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 7 to hear from congressional candidate Becky Walker Grossman.
The meeting at the city library on North Main Street will start at 7 p.m. and Grossman will speak at about 7:45.
A Newton city councilor, she is one of six Democrats running in next September's primary election to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline.
The others are Jesse Mermell, Jake Auchincloss, Ihssane Leckey, Dave Cavell and Alan Khazei.
No Republican candidate has emerged yet.
