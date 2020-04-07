ATTLEBORO -- Dog owners have a two-month grace period to get their pooches licensed, according to City Clerk Steve Withers.
The licensing deadline was April 1, but the new deadline is June 1.
After that there will be a $25 late fee.
If the dog is already licensed, no form is required as long as the rabies inoculation is up to date.
The license fee is $5, spayed or neutered, and $20 otherwise.
Dog owners can mail a check for their licenses with a self-addressed stamped envelope, or they can wait until city hall reopens to the public.
The check should be made out to the City of Attleboro. Mail to City Clerk, City Hall, 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
For more information, send an email to cityclerk@cityofattleboro.us or go to cityofattleboro.us.
Click on “government,” then “city clerk,” then “dog licenses.”
