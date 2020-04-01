ATTLEBORO -- A family of six was displaced by a fire at a home off Oakhill Avenue early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. at 640 Oakhill Ave.
"I believe it was a fairly quick knockdown," Deputy Fire Chief Ed Greve said.
The fire may have stemmed from an electrical problem but the cause remains under investigation.
North Attleboro, Norton and Seekonk firefighters provided station coverage.
