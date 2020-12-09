ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Health Department is offering a flu clinic Saturday, Dec. 12, with registration required.
The clinic will run 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 77 Park St., and is for those 6 months and older.
The Attleboro Health Department flu clinics will be scheduled by appointment only this flu season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Call 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244 or email healthnurse2@cityofattleboro.us or healthnurse@cityofattleboro.us to schedule an appointment.
There is a small amount of FluMist (nasal formulation) left in inventory for healthy individuals 2 to 18 years old, and a small amount of FluBlok for individuals with severe egg allergies 18 years and older. The health department does not have any high dose flu vaccine for individuals 65 years and older.
Any one receiving the flu vaccine for the first time will be asked to stay for observation for 10 to 15 minutes. To help clinic staff, wear loose clothing or short sleeves to provide easy access to your arm.
Flu vaccine is also available across the state at other locations and flu vaccine availability, based on zip code, can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/.
Questions about the Dec. 12 clinic can be directed to Jacquie O’Brien, RN, at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.