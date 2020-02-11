ATTLEBORO -- The garden club has donated books to every city school library to teach children about how to grow plants, club Co-President Naomi Cordell said Monday.
Cordell told the school committee garden club members also read to students in some of the schools.
A retired English teacher, she said some of the donated books "below grade level to make them easy to read."
Every book has something to do with gardening, she said, with subjects ranging from plants with medicinal purposes to where food comes from.
The club intends to continue donating books in the future, she said, and will help start gardens at schools.
