ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School football team is conducting its third annual collection drive to gather school supplies for needy students.
Junior William Runey is spearheading the effort he started as a freshman.
He is asking that people buy some extra supplies when they are doing back-to-school shopping and give the donations to an upper classman football player or drop them off at the principal’s office at the high school.
The principal, Bill Runey, is William’s father.
The son said he came up with the idea the summer before his freshman year when he was reading “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai.
The book is about her campaign to allow girls to attend school in Afghanistan and her survival after being shot by the Taliban.
Runey said the book re-emphasized to him the need for young people to give back to their communities.
He said he noticed there were certain classmates who didn’t have much in the way of supplies. “I saw someone has to make a change and it might as well be me,” he said.
Runey said he and his teammates on the football team will collect the donations and give them to State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who has a school supply drive of her own.
Poirier gives the supplies she collects to foster children.
Runey said the campaign will run until Sept. 13 and he is asking for pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, backpacks, scissors and even small items of clothing such as socks.
