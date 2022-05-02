Area lawmakers Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, welcomed the National Cheerleading champions from Attleboro High School to the Massachusetts State Senate floor on Monday, along with Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Newton, and State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, to recognize the squad's victory in Orlando, Florida at the AmeriCheer NationalCheerleading Competition in the Advanced Small Varsity Flat Mat competition.