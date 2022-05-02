Attleboro High School cheerleaders were honored by local lawmakers at the Statehouse in Boston last week.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Sen. Rebecca Rausch D-Needham, Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro and Rep. Adam Scanlon D-North Attleboro welcomed them to the Statehouse to recognize their victory in Orlando, Fla., at the AmeriCheer National Cheerleading Competition.
They competed in the Advanced Small Varsity Flat Mat competition.
The Attleboro High School cheer leading squad first had to claim victory at the regional and state level championships before being able to compete at the national level.
In recognition of the team’s great sportsmanship throughout the tournament, the cheerleaders were also honored with the "Show Your Spirit” award at Nationals.