ATTLEBORO — The high school will hold its annual Blue Pride Night for 7th and 8th grade students and their parents on Jan. 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The event is used to showcase all the high school has to offer and familiarize middle school students with what they will have access to when they get there.
There will be displays and exhibits featuring vocational programs, music, visual arts, athletics, clubs, activities and academics.
There will also be a meeting at 6 p.m. for 8th graders and their parents in the auditorium to discuss class schedules.
High school Principal Bill Runey has been visiting middle schools, talking about Blue Pride Night.
