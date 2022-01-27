ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School senior Saharla Yusuf has been named a National African American Recognition Program Scholar by the College Board.
The board’s award is an academic honor for academically exceptional African American students who have scored in the top 10 percent of the state on the PSAT or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams by their junior year.
To qualify, they must also have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“The depth of Saharla’s resume is beyond impressive,” Principal Bill Runey said.
“Serving as one of two delegates from Massachusetts to Girls Nation; being elected National Honor Society Vice President and leading the Girls Tennis team as captain are just a few of the ways she has made our Blue Pride Community better,” he said in a press release.
“However, it is her tremendous personality that is her most redeeming quality. We are so proud!” Runey added.
Yusuf was also selected for a National School Development Council Award.
She volunteers at a local food pantry and holds down a part-time job in her free time.