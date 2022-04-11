ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro High School students recently participated in a drive to help children in foster care.
Hosted by two students in a class called “The 2030 Project,” the drive ran from March 21-31.
Students and staff brought items such as duffel bags, backpacks and art supplies into their first period classes; 170 items were collected.
Children in foster care typically receive clothes and shoes instead of bags and artistic materials, so the donations were especially helpful, organizers said.
“I’m so proud of this endeavor as it truly shows that a significant aspect of Blue Pride is giving back to our community,” Principal Bill Runey said.
The students partnered with the Attleboro Arts Museum and Rockland Trust bank.
It’s hoped it will become a yearly event at the high school.