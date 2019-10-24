ATTLEBORO -- Benjamin Wood, a senior at Attleboro High School, has won the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, as voted by his fellow students.
Principal Bill Runey announced the award Wednesday. Wood was nominated by the faculty.
The award is given annually to a senior who exemplifies dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, Runey said.
Runey said Wood is an outstanding member of the Attleboro High School community, that he is both respectful and respected by the entire school, especially his peers.
He was voted senior class president and participates in a variety of activities such as volunteering for the golf Special Olympics and for the Leo Club for four years. He is also on the AHS golf team.
Wood has taken a course load filled with a high amount of honors and College Preparatory classes and is in the top 10 percent of his class, Runey said.
He is in the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honors Society.
"In that short time I have known Ben, I truly gotten the chance to see beyond his amazing school profile, but through his personality and character. Ben is a well-rounded, kind, respectful, and driven young man. I have no doubt that he will be successful anywhere," guidance counselor Lakeisha Gerald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.