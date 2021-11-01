ATTLEBORO -- The city Health Department is offering a flu clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 77 Park St.
This clinic is for individuals 6 months and older.
People can register by calling 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244 but walk-ins will also be accepted. Paperwork will be available the date of the clinic for completion.
While flu shots will be given, there is also a small amount of FluMist (nasal formulation) left in inventory for healthy individuals age 2 to 18. The health department doesn't have any high-dose flu vaccine for 65 years and older.
Anyone receiving the flu vaccine for the first time will be asked to stay for observation for 10 to 15 minutes. To help clinic staff, wear loose clothing or short sleeves to provide easy access to your arm.
Flu vaccine is also available across the state at other locations and flu vaccine availability, based on zip code, can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/
Questions about the clinic should be directed to nurses Jacquie O’Brien or Judy Mendes at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244, or healthnurse@cityofattleboro.us or healthnurse2@cityofattleboro.us.
