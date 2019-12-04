Attleboro holiday parade is Saturday
The 9th Annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade is slated to start at Capron Park and travel down Dennis Street to Highland Park. There will be a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, face painting, holiday crafts, games, fun family photo ops, pizza, cookies and hot chocolate. Call the Parks & Forestry Department office with any questions at 774-203-1865.
Shine on
More tree lightings are scheduled for this weekend in the Attleboro area:
PLAINVILLE
The town’s Winter Festival is set to kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the annual bonfire to be lit about 5:45 p.m. The downtown section of South Street (Route 1A) will be closed at 4 p.m. The festival will feature music, a food truck, raffles and a holiday market, among other things. Also, the historical commission invites residents to visit the Humphrey House next to the old town hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The town museum houses many local historic treasures and is being restored and reorganized.
REHOBOTH
The Rehoboth Anawan Lions are hosting the tree lighting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Memorial Gazebo on Route 44. Refreshments will be served at the Rehoboth Public Library/Goff Hall on Bay Road (Route 118).
Playmates needed for homeless kids
Horizons for Homeless Children has an acute need for volunteers in the Attleboro area to play with homeless children. The holidays are an especially tough time for a child to be homeless, yet 1,375 children ages 6 and younger will be homeless this holiday season. Volunteer Playspace Activity Leaders provide two hours of play each week for at least six months to homeless children at 90 family shelters statewide. There is a required training session from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Middleboro. For questions, contact Meghan Schafer at 508-510-3250 or visit www.horizonschildren.org/playspace.
Winter Wonderland at McCoy Saturday
The Pawtucket Red Sox, who will become the WooSox in 2021 when they move to Worcester, have one more season left at historic McCoy Stadium, and are inviting fans to get ready for the farewell 2020 season by attending the fifth annual PawSox Enchanted Village Holiday Party. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, when McCoy will become a Winter Wonderland. Fans will be able to buy various ticket packages for the 2020 season, which will be the team’s 50th in Pawtucket. There will also be memorabilia for sale, an appearance by former Red Sox reliever Keith Foulke, mascots Paws and Sox, , batting practice for youngsters inside the PawSox batting tunnel, and visits to the PawSox dugout and the field, where a Christmas tree at home plate will provide a photo op. More info: pawsox.com or 401-724-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.