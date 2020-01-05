ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Memorial Hospital recently honored 92 senior volunteers and 110 student interns for their contributions to the hospital and Sturdy Memorial Associates practices during fiscal year 2019.
The volunteers and students gave a total of 65,960 hours during the year in various patient and non-patient service areas.
Senior volunteers from the Attleboro area honored were:
ATTLEBORO
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Rose Casimir, Keri Gordun, Diane Keenan, Ivy Knight, Brian Osorio, Ruth Ottmar, Ashley Pearson, Delia Tinory, Natalia Yovanos.
Received 100 Hour Pin: Joan Lindstrom, Carol Menard, Wanda Mucciaccio, Norma Oliveira, Eduarda Rocha, Adriana Solari, Lorraine Taylor, James Whelan.
Received 500 Hour Pin: David Carter, Shyama Ganatra, Muniza Khatib, Janis Savage.
Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Joanne Allard, Michael Murphy, George Silva, Jo-Ann Ventola.
Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Leda Slater
Received 2,000 Hour Pin: Martha Gagnon, Bonnie Wilkinson
Received 2,500 Hour Pin: Noela Pino
Received 3,500 Hour Pin: Lynne Jewett
Received 6,000 Hour Pin: Robert Hunter
SOUTH ATTLEBORO
Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Donna Shanks
Received 3,000 Hour Pin: Patricia LaCroix
FOXBORO
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Devlin Reuss, Ian Reuss, Emma Weihrauch
Received 100 Hour Pin: Joseph Gerraughty
Received 500 Hour Pin: Pauline Higgins, Lois Sullivan
MANSFIELD
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Jill McLoughlin
Received 100 Hour Pin: James Adams, Michael Eagan
Received 500 Hour Pin: Helen Sands
Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Mabel Badger
Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Debora Wirth
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Sally Fortier, Liliana Mendizibal
Received 100 Hour Pin: Jeanne Feeley, Bindu Gupta
Received 500 Hour Pin: Lisa Callahan, Shweta Kitchloo
Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Denise Tougas
Received 5,000 Hour Pin: Jean Lefebvre
Received 5,500 Hour Pin: Brian James
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Eduardo Vitorino
NORTON
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Fiona Hart, Ann Kennedy, Luis Lazo, Matthew Morgan, Sarah Pritchard, Emily Schlapak, Kyra Schwartzman
Receiveed 100 Hour Pin: Tong Chen
PLAINVILLE
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Yvette Tessier
Received 100 Hour Pin: Vidula Jadhav, Lavanya Kancharia
Received 2,000 Hour Pin: Charles Birmingham
Received 2,500 Hour Pin: George Begin
Received 3,500 Hour Pin: Karen Drought
REHOBOTH
Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Zachary Stebbings, Kathleen Stevens, James Torres
Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Craig Stevens
Received 8,500 Hour Pin: Leona DeCrosta
SEEKONK
Received 100 Hour Pin: Marcia Dacosta
Received 4,000 Hour Pin: Jeanne Goyette
Student Interns who received a Certificate of Service were:
Attleboro: Marlena Adams, Amelia Amadon, Melissa Canitez, Stephanie Ducharme, Angela Dziok, Erin Hennigan, Dawn Enos, Andrea Machowski, Mason Menard, Ramdal Mendez, Sopheak Tum
Foxboro: Elizabeth Gaulin, Catherine Hughes
Mansfield: Kriselda Genovese, Vinita Mistry, Aastha Sheth
North Attleboro: Jillian Boraski, Abigail Donahue, Alexandra Kostaras, April Mooney, Thomas Nguyen, Katrina Wiese
North Dighton: Alexis Harris
Norton: Larissa Dewar
Rehoboth: Abigail Crowell, Rebecca Habershaw, Douglas Hyson, Thomas Ranley, Michael Santos
Seekonk: Jazmine Bryson, Debra Cabral
South Attleboro: Naomi Siwy, Arisa Smusz
Wrentham: Alexandra Achin, Amanda Davis
