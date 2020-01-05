Sturdy Awards

Sturdy volunteers, from left, Michael Eagan of Mansfield, Lynne Jewett of Attleboro, and James Torres of Rehoboth.

 Submitted

ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Memorial Hospital recently honored 92 senior volunteers and 110 student interns for their contributions to the hospital and Sturdy Memorial Associates practices during fiscal year 2019.

The volunteers and students gave a total of 65,960 hours during the year in various patient and non-patient service areas.

Senior volunteers from the Attleboro area honored were:

ATTLEBORO

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Rose Casimir, Keri Gordun, Diane Keenan, Ivy Knight, Brian Osorio, Ruth Ottmar, Ashley Pearson, Delia Tinory, Natalia Yovanos.

Received 100 Hour Pin: Joan Lindstrom, Carol Menard, Wanda Mucciaccio, Norma Oliveira, Eduarda Rocha, Adriana Solari, Lorraine Taylor, James Whelan.

Received 500 Hour Pin: David Carter, Shyama Ganatra, Muniza Khatib, Janis Savage.

Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Joanne Allard, Michael Murphy, George Silva, Jo-Ann Ventola.

Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Leda Slater

Received 2,000 Hour Pin: Martha Gagnon, Bonnie Wilkinson

Received 2,500 Hour Pin: Noela Pino

Received 3,500 Hour Pin: Lynne Jewett

Received 6,000 Hour Pin: Robert Hunter

SOUTH ATTLEBORO

Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Donna Shanks

Received 3,000 Hour Pin: Patricia LaCroix

FOXBORO

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Devlin Reuss, Ian Reuss, Emma Weihrauch

Received 100 Hour Pin: Joseph Gerraughty

Received 500 Hour Pin: Pauline Higgins, Lois Sullivan

MANSFIELD

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Jill McLoughlin

Received 100 Hour Pin: James Adams, Michael Eagan

Received 500 Hour Pin: Helen Sands

Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Mabel Badger

Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Debora Wirth

NORTH ATTLEBORO

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Sally Fortier, Liliana Mendizibal

Received 100 Hour Pin: Jeanne Feeley, Bindu Gupta

Received 500 Hour Pin: Lisa Callahan, Shweta Kitchloo

Received 1,000 Hour Pin: Denise Tougas

Received 5,000 Hour Pin: Jean Lefebvre

Received 5,500 Hour Pin: Brian James

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Eduardo Vitorino

NORTON

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Fiona Hart, Ann Kennedy, Luis Lazo, Matthew Morgan, Sarah Pritchard, Emily Schlapak, Kyra Schwartzman

Receiveed 100 Hour Pin: Tong Chen

PLAINVILLE

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Yvette Tessier

Received 100 Hour Pin: Vidula Jadhav, Lavanya Kancharia

Received 2,000 Hour Pin: Charles Birmingham

Received 2,500 Hour Pin: George Begin

Received 3,500 Hour Pin: Karen Drought

REHOBOTH

Received Certificate for 25 hours of service: Zachary Stebbings, Kathleen Stevens, James Torres

Received 1,500 Hour Pin: Craig Stevens

Received 8,500 Hour Pin: Leona DeCrosta

SEEKONK

Received 100 Hour Pin: Marcia Dacosta

Received 4,000 Hour Pin: Jeanne Goyette

Student Interns who received a Certificate of Service were:

Attleboro: Marlena Adams, Amelia Amadon, Melissa Canitez, Stephanie Ducharme, Angela Dziok, Erin Hennigan, Dawn Enos, Andrea Machowski, Mason Menard, Ramdal Mendez, Sopheak Tum

Foxboro: Elizabeth Gaulin, Catherine Hughes

Mansfield: Kriselda Genovese, Vinita Mistry, Aastha Sheth

North Attleboro: Jillian Boraski, Abigail Donahue, Alexandra Kostaras, April Mooney, Thomas Nguyen, Katrina Wiese

North Dighton: Alexis Harris

Norton: Larissa Dewar

Rehoboth: Abigail Crowell, Rebecca Habershaw, Douglas Hyson, Thomas Ranley, Michael Santos

Seekonk: Jazmine Bryson, Debra Cabral

South Attleboro: Naomi Siwy, Arisa Smusz

Wrentham: Alexandra Achin, Amanda Davis

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.