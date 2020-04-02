HarborOne Bank has dedicated $125,000 to several of its longtime nonprofit partners serving vulnerable citizens across Greater Boston, Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
The recipients include Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative, AS220, Capital Good Fund, Community Foundation – SouthCoast Emergency Response Fund, Community Servings, Child & Family’s Rhode Island, Interfaith Social Services, My Brother’s Keeper, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Rhode Island Foundation–COVID-19 Response Fund, Signature Health Care, and South Shore Community Action.
“In this unprecedented time of crisis and uncertainty, these organizations are working tirelessly to ensure individuals and families continue to have access to basic necessities like food, shelter and medical care,” HarborOne Bank CEO James Blake said.
"Due to the current public health impact of COVID-19, the number of emergency meals we serve continues to rise,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative. “Food n' Friends is still serving our regular guests, along with many new individuals and families. We know this issue of food insecurity has now only increased. As an essential service provider, this means we need more food, supplies, and coordination. What an incredible gesture of community support from HarborOne.”
There are HarborOne Bank locations in Attleboro, Mansfield, North Easton and East Providence.
