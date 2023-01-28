ATTLEBORO — The 77th annual meeting of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the Sweet Community House, 44 Peck St.
The mission of the group is to advance a healthy, secure and meaningful life for members of the community from a multi-faith perspective.
The upcoming meeting will include a review of the previous year’s minutes, a look at the budget for the upcoming year and reports from various parts of the organization.
Visit attleboroareainterfaithcollaborative.org.