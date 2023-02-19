ATTLEBORO — An informational night for parents of would-be kindergartners is scheduled for March 2 at the city’s five public elementary schools.
Parents of children planning to attend any of the city’s five elementary schools — Studley Elementary at 299 Rathbun Willard Drive; Hyman Fine Elementary at 790 Oakhill Ave.; Thacher Elementary at 160 James St.; Hill-Roberts Elementary at 80 Roy Ave., and Willette Elementary at 32 Watson Ave. — are invited to attend the event at the school where they plan to have their child attend. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To be eligible to enroll in kindergarten a child must turn 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023, and must be a resident of Attleboro.
Registration for kindergarten begins March 3 and must be complete by May 1.