ATTLEBORO— Childrens’ librarian Krystal Brown will read stories live every Wednesday in May at 3 p.m. on Attleboro Public Library’s Facebook page.
She will also sing songs and give “shoutouts” to kids who leave their first names in the comment section.
In addition to “Storytime Live,” kids can watch recorded stories “on demand” anytime at the library’s website.
The link to the recorded stories is on the right side of the library’s main page at attleborolibrary.org.
The stories can also be accessed by clicking on the “children’s” tab and then on “Virtual Storytimes With Mrs. Brown” in the drop-down menu.
Activities related to the stories are also available.
Contact apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.