ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library remains closed to the public but continues to offer many services, including several new ones such as scheduled curbside materials pick-up and youth and adult summer reading programs.
"While we may not be able to meet in large groups, we will still offer free weekly programs and events for all ages," the library says.
A Virtual Summer Reading Program will feature stories, raffles, crafts, trivia, prizes, and virtual programs.
Participants can go online to register for programs, participate in activities, and log their reading.
To sign up for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library's website, attleborolibrary.org, starting June 19 and hover over the “Summer Reading” tab.
The Youth Summer Reading Program is for ages 3 to 17, and the Adult Summer Reading Program is for ages 18-plus.
The summer reading program will include participation in the statewide Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker and Bruins Mascot Blades challenge for local readers to read a total of 1,000 books. There will be a drawing for Bruins prizes.
The Statewide Summer Library program is made possible with support from the Boston Bruins, the Massachusetts Library System and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners with Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Staff are working in the library and can be reached Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Summer Saturday hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. begin June 27. Call the library at 508-222-0157 or email apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org
For the latest news, visit the library website at https://attleborolibrary.org/ or follow on Facebook and Instagram @attleborolibrary.
