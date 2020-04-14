ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library may be closed until further notice, but it still offers many free digital collections and services that can be accessed 24/7. They include:
Libby, by Overdrive: A free app that brings digital ebooks and audiobooks straight to your device, or has them sent to your Kindle.
Tumblebooks: Interactive learning for kids, including read-alongs, games, language learning and more.
Kanopy: On-demand streaming of more than 30,000 of the world’s best films and TV shows, including major motion pictures.
Creativebug: Online video arts and crafts workshops and techniques. Learn how to paint, knit, crochet, sew, screen print and more.
Mango Languages: Online language learning system and app offering over 70 language courses including Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and German, as well as ESL courses.
Universal Class: Offers over 500 on-demand continuing education courses with real instructors and remote 24/7 access. Courses available for children and adults across multiple disciplines.
All of these resources plus video tutorials, virtual programming, and more can be found at attleborolibrary.org, on the library’s Facebook page, or the library’s Youtube channel.
Those who need a library card can sign up for a temporary digital card and get a permanent card when the building reopens.
For more information send an email to apl_ref@sailsinc.org or a message on the library’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.