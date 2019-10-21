ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library is hosting a program on the opioid epidemic Monday night, Oct. 28.
There will be a screening of the 2018 PBS documentary, “Understanding the Opioid Epidemic" and a discussion from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. in the Balfour Room.
The one-hour film traces the causes behind the unprecedented growth in the use of prescription opioids and the devastating impact these drugs are having in America. The program captures the story of the opioid crisis through personal stories and interviews with experts.
After the film, there will be a discussion led by a panel comprised of Dr. Jeffrey Bratberg, a professor at URI College of Pharmacy and the chairman of the Attleboro Council on Substance Abuse Prevention; April Cabrera, program manager for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office; and Carrie Ballou, community relations coordinator at Fuller Hospital in Attleboro.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, and the victims cross all geographic and socioeconomic borders. Awareness and education can hopefully begin to slow the epidemic, program organizers say.
The Attleboro Public Library is located at 74 North Main St. in the downtown.
