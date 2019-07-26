ATTLEBORO — Free training will be offered at the Attleboro Public Library next month to show people how to administer Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
The training will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and given by Dr. Jeffrey Brathberg, chairman of the Attleboro Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and a professor at the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy.
The training will take about 15 to 20 minutes. The remainder of the session will be for questions and answers.
Participants will learn how to prevent and recognize opioid overdoses, an epidemic that has killed thousands nationwide.
The library received two free doses of the drug through the Narcan for Libraries Initiative.
Those interested in attending the training should register on the library event calendar at attleborolibrary.org or call for assistance at 508-222-0157.
The library is at 74 North Main St.
During 2017, over 15,000 people died from drug overdoses involving heroin in the United States, a rate of almost 5 deaths for every 100,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.
The figure is a five fold increase from 2010, according to the CDC.
Preliminary data released this month by the CDC show that fatal overall drug overdoses fell 5.1 percent from 2017 to 2018. However, fentanyl deaths continued to climb, the data showed.
Locally, the Attleboro police department statistics show there were 12 suspected overdose deaths last year, representing a 69 percent decline from 2017.
