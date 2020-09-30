‘Fitness addict’ helps Homes For Our Troops
John Brunelli of Attleboro recently ran 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours to raise money for the Homes For Our Troops organization. The 51-year-old self-described fitness addict ran a 4-mile route near his home, raising $1,900 for the organization. “I was a Navy reservist. Homes For Our Troops is a local organization and its mission touched me. That’s why I chose them,” Brunelli said.
Cancer fundraiser set for Sunday
Many area residents are taking part Sunday in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to raise money for cancer. This year the event is a virtual one and participants are encouraged to walk wherever they choose: around their neighborhood, a local hiking trail, a treadmill, or anywhere else they are comfortable. Money is raised each year for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research. More info: www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.
Fire safety for home students
With many students returning to school remotely this fall, the National Fire Protection Association urges added caution when using and charging laptops and other digital devices at home. According to NFPA’s most recent electrical fires report, an average of 900 computer or computer equipment fires occurred in U.S. homes each year between 2014 and 2018, resulting in 50 civilian injuries and $50 million in direct property damage. Tips to minimize the risk of fires:
- Only use the charging cord that came with the device; discontinue use if device or charger becomes excessively hot or emits a burning smell; make sure electrical cords and wires are in good condition; unplug devices when not in use to save energy and minimize the risk of shock and fire; and ensure the plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
- Call the utility company or a qualified electrician immediately when experiencing any of the following: Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers; discolored or warm wall outlets; flickering or dimming lights; sparks from an outlet; and a plug no longer stays plugged into an outlet.
Help Girl Scouts
Have you been cleaning out your closets? Donate gently-used clothes, shoes, linens, or accessories to the Anderson House in Attleboro, which provides a safe and convenient meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school. Items can be dropped off at the house, 15 Fourth St., from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Questions? Email andersonhouse1896@gmail.com, visit andersonscouthouse.com, or call 508-316-9092.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.