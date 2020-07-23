ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is trying to fill vacancies on a number of city boards.
The boards with open slots are the council on human rights, council on substance abuse prevention, cultural council, disability commission, municipal building commission, traffic study commission, youth commission and zoning board.
He’s urging those who are interested to step forward.
“This is an opportunity to join the city in a key role to support the goals of my administration in moving Attleboro forward,” the mayor said in a press release.
Those interested should send an email to the mayor specifying the board on which they would like to serve.
The mayor’s email is paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us.
A description of the some of the boards can be found at cityofattleboro.us/344/Boards-Commissions.
