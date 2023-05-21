ATTLEBORO -- The city’s Memorial Day parade will kick off at 10 a.m., Monday, May 29.
It will start at the intersection of Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street and proceed up Mechanic Street to North Main Street, where it will turn right and head toward South Main Street.
After that, it will proceed down South Main to Wall Street to County Street where it will turn left and proceed down County and end at Capron Park.
Four divisions will make up the parade. The first will be led by the Attleboro Police Department Honor Guard and Grand Marshall Richard Oliver. The rifle squad, the veterans' van and the veterans float will follow.
The second division will feature disc jockey Nate Adams, along with National Guard vehicles, the Attleboro High School marching band, Attleboro High cheerleaders, the Attleboro White Hawks football team, Farmer’s Market officials, Attleboro Enterprises, Girl Scouts, youth lacrosse players, Rehoboth Minutemen, Sturdy Memorial Hospital workers, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, antique military vehicles, and a jazz band playing on a float, and a food truck.
The third division will feature Attleboro Public Library officials, Daughters of the American Revolution, Attleboro Youth Soccer, Jewelry City Steam Punk Festival, Bristol Community College representatives, Le Regiment Bourbonnais, The Dance Factory, Keep Attleboro Beautiful Program, Greater Attleboro Women of Today and a band known as Mexico Linda Mariachi.
The fourth division will feature Bill Thompson Realty, Bob Smith Car Club, Food n’ Friends, the Sherwood Farms Pony, Titans Youth Soccer, Hebron Food Pantry, and Attleboro Relay for Life, with fire vehicles and a police vehicle bringing up the rear.