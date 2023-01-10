ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present "Art is a Tyrant:The Unconventional Life of Rosa Bonheur" By Catherine Hewitt from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Zoom event is free and open to all and will feature guest speaker Gretchen van Slyke, professor emerita of French at the University of Vermont.
Registration is required in advance for the virtual meeting. Click on the link at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club/ to register. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be issued.
This meeting is funded by the ATT-Texins.
"Art is a Tyrant," AAM says, is an in-depth biography of the unconventional 19th-century animal painter and gender-equality pioneer Rosa Bonheur.
Van Slyke’s scholarly interests range over the whole field of French language, culture, and literature, but she particularly enjoyed teaching the repercussions of the Revolution of 1789 on 19-century French novels, and the autobiographies of 20th-century women from France and French-speaking areas of Africa and North America.
In addition to writing various articles on autobiography, poetry, artists, and dress-code legislation in 19th-century France, she has come to love the challenge of translation. This has resulted in the publication of four book-length translations, "Rosa Bonheur: The Artist’s (Auto)biography" by Anna Klumpke, "The Countess von Rudolstadt" and "La Petite Fadette" by George Sand, plus Martine Reid’s biography "George Sand." She also co-authored a critical edition of the 19th-century opéra-comique based on "La Petite Fadette."