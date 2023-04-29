ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro native has returned home as pastor at the city's Second Congregational Church.
Rev. Will Sencabaugh was raised in Attleboro, attending the downtown church in his youth. He is a 1986 Attleboro High School graduate.
Recently, three church leaders sat down with him to talk about how Attleboro and the church are looking to him one year later.
Michael Touloumtzis, Deacon: What did you think when you saw that your hometown church was searching for a senior pastor?
Rev. Will: "There was a lot to consider in coming back to Attleboro. I haven’t lived here in over 30 years. My family still lives in town, so there have been frequent visits over the years, but ultimately it came down to ‘Was Second Church a good fit? Do the goals and vision of the church align with my gifts, skills and values?’ I think they do.”
Paula Foresman, Pastoral Search Team co-chair: The search team obviously thought so too, and we were backed up by the unanimous vote of the congregation. What have you learned about us in the past year?
Rev. Will: “I have learned that the congregation really is looking forward. We are trying to discern how we can reach into and serve the community...The challenges that our church faces are the same that many churches face today. We are not alone in the struggle to remain viable and vital. I think a big part of our job as the city changes into more of a bedroom community and a haven for commuters is to build community and facilitate connections.
“The pandemic was a game-changer which broke up some of the old ways of ministry. And that change-up has had positive effects.
“In the churches that I have served (in Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut), the congregations do not want to be told what to think or believe. I love that about our church. It is my role to shepherd the congregation to live into its vision. To reach that end requires justice (social, economic, gender, environmental).
Ralph Giannetti, Deacon: Can you tell us a bit about the journey that led you here?
Rev. Will: “My parents forced me to go to youth group at the church, and after going kicking and screaming I found that I really enjoyed it. While I was growing up, we were blessed to have some truly wonderful ministers at the church. The advisors to the youth groups were fun and engaging. The more involved I became in the youth group and the worship services, the more engaged I became. It was during this time that I felt the spark of a calling to ministry."
After graduating from AHS, he worked for a few newspapers.
"As I was driving by churches, I was overcome with the feeling, I know, that is what I should be doing. After a conversation with my hometown pastor, I decided to move to Bangor, Maine...it was then that I began the seven-year program on a path to ordination," earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a Master’s of Divinity from Bangor Theological Seminary.
He then enrolled at Andover Newton Theological School and completed his doctorate in 2002.
Church leaders couldn't be more pleased with how things are working out.
"Rev. Will is fully engaged in bringing relevance, a great sense of humor, and a down-to-earth style to our worship and our presence in the community," they said.
Church traditions include Jack & Jill preschool -- founded in 1948, a monthly food pantry, church fairs, yard sales, and breakfasts.
"And Rev. Will with his guitar has added his energy and visible presence," leaders said. "We’ve seen him institute a monthly all-comers Coffee House, give out candy at Halloween as our organist blasted eerie music from the open doors of the church, and host a celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
"His energy hasn’t stopped at the church property. He’s been a visible presence throughout Attleboro, speaking at the Attleboro Pride event, participating in the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, initiating a Peace March for Ukraine," leaders added.
Rev. Will and his wife, Julie, have two children. He also enjoys golf, reading five books at once, and obsessing about the New England Patriots.