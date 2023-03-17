ATTLEBORO -- The city is offering a free certified lifeguard training course for up to six Attleboro residents.
The course will be taught during school vacation week in April by YMCA staff at the Attleboro YMCA. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 17 to April 20, and include six hours of online preparation prior to the class.
In addition to a lifeguard certificate, participants will be certified in basic first aid, basic life support and how to provide emergency oxygen.
Participants must be Attleboro residents and turn 16 before June 1. They must also agree to work at the city’s public pools this summer.
Applications must be submitted by March 31 at cityofattleboro.us/218/Recreation Department.
A representative from Attleboro Recreation will contact you for follow-up. For more information, email recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.