ATTLEBORO -- The police department is inviting residents to meet and speak to officers during three community policing events on Wednesday Oct. 5.
The officers will be participating in “Coffee With A Cop” events, which give residents a chance to talk to police officers in their neighborhood over a cup of joe.
All the events start at 10 a.m. at three locations.
Officers will be at Dunkin’ at 217 South Main St., Burgundian at 55 Park St. and at Honey Dew Donuts at 480 Washington St. in South Attleboro.
For more information contact Sgt. Leo McKenzie at lmckenzie@attleboropolice.org