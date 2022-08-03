ATTLEBORO — Police are warning drivers to avoid County Square, Thacher Street and South Avenue Friday night into Saturday due to roadwork.
Drivers, police said, should plan accordingly, be patient and follow detours on busy South Avenue (Route 123), which is a major route to and from Interstate 95 and South Attleboro.
“The contractor was just able to adjust their schedule to perform this time sensitive work this Friday evening and we want to take advantage of this opening,” Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said in an email.
Road crews have removed the top coat of old pavement on South Avenue, which has sloed down traffic, and roadwork has led to long traffic tie-ups at times this week.
Some of the work, including new sidewalks, is related to the new $260 million high school on Rathbun Willard Drive scheduled to open in September.
The initial plan is to topcoat Rathbun Willard Drive during the daytime hours Friday and then take a short break and perform the South Avenue top coat during the nighttime hours, Tyler said.
“Our past experience topcoating County Square (during the initial COVID-19 pandemic) leaves us with the knowledge that this work is going to prove a major inconvenience for the travelers utilizing this roadway, but a longtime gain of a new roadway should outweigh the short-term loss,” Tyler said.