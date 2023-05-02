ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Rotary Auction is back after a three-year pandemic hiatus.
Online bidding for the 64th annual auction began on April 28.
The auction will close on Tuesday, May 9, with a live broadcast from 7 to 9 p.m. on local cable station DoubleACS.
A new auction website offers features such as “proxy bidding,” “buy it now” and social media links to share items with friends and family.
There is a new web address as well: attlebororotaryauction.com.
The auction is the Rotary’s largest fundraiser and supports non-profits in the community.
In the three years since its last auction, the Rotary has distributed over $140,000 to various causes.
They include:
- $25,000 to the Attleboro Stronger Together Fund.
- $30,755 to local food pantries/soup kitchens to fight food insecurity.
- $15,750 in scholarships to Attleboro High School and Bishop Feehan High School graduates.
- And $68,495 in smaller grants to non-profits throughout the area.