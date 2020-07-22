ATTLEBORO — After a four-month delay, the board of the Attleboro Rotary has announced its string of 63 annual auctions will remain unbroken when the 2020 version opens for Internet bidding Saturday, July 25.
Those interested in bidding can go to www.attlebororotaryauction.org where more than 150 items will be available.
Donations had been received and everything was in place in late March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the auction had to be postponed.
Restrictions on gatherings caused the loss of some popular auction items such as tickets to professional sporting events and spring and summer performances.
The Rotary Auction is the club’s largest fundraiser and is essential to its ongoing charitable giving.
The Rotary gave over $72,000 in 2019 to more than 25 community nonprofits. That was topped off in April with a $25,000 donation to Attleboro’s Stronger Together Fund as a major sponsor.
Last year, the club raised over $27,000 through the generosity of auction donors and bidders.
“We look forward to building on that success and replenishing our funds to continue our community philanthropy,” Rotary officials said.
This year’s auction will culminate in a two-hour local cablecast on DoubleACS Channel 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
