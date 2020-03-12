ATTLEBORO -- The Literacy Center is closing its doors starting Friday and not reopening for classes and events until at least March 22 because of the coronavirus.
"The building will be closed, and all teachers, tutors and students are asked to stay home during this time," Executive Director Amanda Blount announced Thursday.
During the closure, administrative staff plan to work remotely to develop a contingency plan for the downtown center.
"Although I sincerely hope this situation will not last long, my intent is to be prepared should it come to that. We will be working together to find ways for us to utilize technology to provide educational opportunities to students in a way that does not compromise anyone’s health and safety," Blount said.
The decision was made with feedback from the center’s board of directors president and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, she said.
"The public health situation is rapidly evolving, and we are staying on top of it by remaining in constant communication with the area’s health departments to make sure we are making rational, informed decisions that put health and safety first," Blount said.
"Through 31 years of operation, The Literacy Center has become highly resilient, weathering all kinds of challenges and difficult times," Blount added. "Our community’s current public health situation will test our resiliency once again, and I am confident that once again we will rise to the occasion and continue to serve our mission of enhancing lives and promoting self-sufficiency through quality adult education services."
The center's website, www.theliteracycenter.com, will be updated daily, and phone calls to the center at 508-226-3603 will be returned within a day, Blount said.
