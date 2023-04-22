ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim is celebrating its incorporation, one that stretches back over a century.
Dubbed the “Incorporation Gala,” a party was held last month to recognize the anniversary and celebrate the preservation and restoration of the congregation’s original articles of incorporation, a document dating to 1911.
Molly Jacobs, the synagogue’s president, said the articles were evidence of the congregation’s durability and its ability to weather difficult times, including two world wars, the Great Depression, economic and social strife and two pandemics — the influenza pandemic of 1918 and the recent COVID pandemic.
As the COVID pandemic has eased, the synagogue has made more services and events in person, and Jacobs encouraged congregants to re-engage with the community to rediscover the joys of being together as a community.
Stuart Freiman, a former president of the congregation with a lifelong interest in ephemera, took the lead on the restoration project.
At the gala, Freiman and fellow congregant Aaron Weintraub unveiled a digital reproduction, which will be on display at the Reconstructionist congregation’s synagogue.
“What drew me to this hobby was when I realized that these documents are primary sources of history, and that when I touch one, I’m connected to the people who originally wrote, signed, sealed, mailed, and handled these papers,” Freiman said.
Freiman worked with the Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover to preserve the document.
Nearly 100 people attended the gala at the Pawtucket Country Club, including rabbis from other Reconstructionist synagogues in Massachusetts. Entertainment included a band of congregation members performing hits from the 1950s through the 2000s.
Congregation Agudas Achim serves southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.