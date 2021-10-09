ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim is getting a $41,400 federal grant to boost security.
The North Main Street synagogue is among the recipients of more than $2.9 million in federal money to strengthen security for non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations.
Each grant supports physical security enhancements at sites determined to be at high risk of a terrorist attack or hate crime-related violence.
There’s been a surge in anti-Semitism around the world in recent years, including vandalism and armed assaults on Jewish congregations while they worship.
“Non-profits and houses of worship are cornerstones of community life throughout the Commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a news release. “It is important that Massachusetts residents have the opportunity to gather and commune without fear, and these grants will go a long way to providing safety and security for these important spaces.”
The state Office of Grants and Research within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security manages the grant awards through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.