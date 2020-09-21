Attleboro post meeting
ATTLEBORO -- The VFW Post 115 at 122 Park St. will hold its normal monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22. All veterans are invited to attend.
Wrentham forum on green communities program, building code
WRENTHAM -- A virtual public forum is being held Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on the Green Communities Program and the building code known as the "Stretch Code."
A representative of the state Department of Energy Resources and building code experts will be featured.
To participate and listen, visit the town website, www.wrentham.ma.us.
Seekonk tackling housing
SEEKONK -- Selectmen and planning board members Wednesday, Sept. 23 are scheduled to discuss affordable housing approaches in town.
The special joint meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the community room of the senior center at 540 Arcade Ave. and is limited to 10 people, with preregistration required.
Topics will include: zoning, discussion of creation of a Seekonk Affordable Housing Land Trust, community development partnerships such as with Habit for Humanity, the state's 40b affordable housing law, and a local production plan for such housing.
Also on the agenda is creation of a Seekonk Conservation Land Trust to facilitate open space acquisitions by the town.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Flu clinics in Seekonk
SEEKONK -- The town is offering flu clinics:
Thursday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ages 19 to 49, flumist vaccine only.
Thursday, Oct. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., school age children and adults.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 9 to 11 a.m., school age children and adults.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov to register.
Norfolk parking permits
NORFOLK -- The application period for commuter parking at Old Town Hall, 100 Main St. and for Liberty Lane for the 2020-2021 cycle has been extended. The select board will continue to accept applications as long as there are available spots.
You must be a resident to apply. For applications, visit the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us.
Workshop for Norton master plan
NORTON -- Another workshop is planned for the development of the town's new master plan that guides growth.
The virtual session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and will focus on Open Space/Recreation and Natural/Cultural areas.
For more information and how to participate, visit the town website, www.norton.ma.us.
