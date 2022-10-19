ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Youth Commission is holding its third diaper drive Sunday to help families in need.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the VFW, 122 Park St.
Items to be collected include diapers, wet wipes, diaper rash cream, formula and sunscreen. All items will be given to the Hebron Food Pantry for distribution.
“These diaper drives are a great way for us to help families in need,” said Ryan DiLisio, head of the youth commission. “We can help people find something they may not be able to find or not be able to afford.”
“We cannot overstate how grateful we are to the AYC and their efforts to provide our youngest clients and their families with basic necessities,” said the pantry’s Heather Porreca. “We are in need of size 5 and 6 diapers and baby wipes. It should also be noted we accept personal care items for adult men and women as well.”