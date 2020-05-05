ATTLEBORO — The city’s Council on Aging is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but administrators issued a press release to inform seniors where they can get services they may need.
Food:
Hot meals — First Baptist Church, 118 S. Main St., Monday-Friday, 4:30 p.m., drive-up.
Bagged meals — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Bagged meals — Attleboro Public Library parking lot, 74 North Main St., Sundays, 4 p.m.
Hebron Senior Pantry — YMCA parking lot on Sanford Street, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Questions: Call 508-222-2933
Grocery delivery:
Hebron Food Pantry — 508-223-4257
RentSons — 401-236-8916 or rentsons@gmail.com.
Seabra Foods — 508-226-0606 ($50 minimum)
Meals On Wheels —774-627-1467
COVID-19 economic impact payments: SSI recipients will automatically receive their $1,200 payments.
Those with dependents under the age of 17 should go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus and click on “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info” link.
Qualifying children will also receive $500.
Questions call 1-800-919-9835.
Income tax preparation:
AARP income tax preparations at the senior center are canceled.
Attleboro Business Center, 43 Park St., 508-226-0114.
Liberty Tax, 8 South Main St., 774-331-0107.
The IRS has extended its filing deadline to July 15.
Dial-A-Ride passes are available by mail: Make checks payable to GATRA and mail to COA, 25 South Main St., Attleboro, 02703, Attention: Melissa.
Provide address. The pass will be mailed to you.
Mental health/ domestic violence support:
Sturdy Memorial Hotline: 508-236-7676, M-F 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fuller Hospital: 508-562-4555
New Hope: 1-800-323-4673
Elder Abuse: 1-800-922-2275
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
2-1-1: 24-hour hotline
Stop COVID-19 fraud:
Do not give your Medicare number to anyone.
Keep your Medicare card in a safe place
Be cautious of anyone coming to the door and offering free coronavirus testing.
Do not click on links that you do not know.
Do not purchase medical supplies from unverified sources.
Ignore online offers of vaccinations.
Do your homework before making donations.
Be alert to “investment opportunities” that promise stocks will dramatically increase.
Questions or Concerns: Leave a voice message with Outreach: 774-203-1902 or SHINE: 774-203-1909.
