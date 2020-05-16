ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored two educators for their contributions in the area of American History.
Nicole Lane, a social studies teacher at Attleboro High School, was named the Attleboro DAR Chapter’s Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2020 for her exemplary teaching methodologies in the promotion of American History and patriotism.
Lane teaches Advanced Placement United States History, and U.S. History as well as two elective classes — American Government and Holocaust Studies. She employs many instructional strategies to actively engage her students and to make history and the Constitution more relevant to the modern world and current events. She believes “strongly in the power of experiential learning and getting students out of the physical school building and into the world around them.” Her students participate in the model Senate competitions, various history-based field trips and tours, and in extensive civics projects “to cultivate active and engaged citizens.”
Mathew Russell, a teacher at Clinton High School and enrolled in graduate studies at Fitchburg State University, was recognized as recipient of the Chapter’s first college graduate level scholarship.
Also, a recognition of appreciation ceremony for the Attleboro Chapter DAR took place during this monthly meeting. Brianna Auclair, representing the Attleboro Veterans’ Department and a member of the Vietnam Moving Wall steering committee, presented the DAR members with a plaque, thanking the organization for its support and contributions in bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to Attleboro in September 2019.
